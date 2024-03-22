Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 258,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,087. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

