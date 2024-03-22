Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up 0.8% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of BATS ITM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 199,547 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

