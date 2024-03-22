Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Up 0.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 585,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,001,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Specifically, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

