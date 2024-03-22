Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Ardor has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $110.79 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00084903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001427 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

