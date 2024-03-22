argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $471.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair cut shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.42.

Get argenx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on argenx

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.31. 172,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.98.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.