Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Ark has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $192.45 million and $32.40 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001907 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001437 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002700 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,666,034 coins and its circulating supply is 179,666,818 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.