Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,599 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

