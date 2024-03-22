Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Marshall S. Stanton Sells 2,183 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $44,511.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AORT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,775. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $860.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.66. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $21.42.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Artivion by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 755,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 188,712 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

