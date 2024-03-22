Arun Raghupathy Sells 23,547 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $99,603.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,130,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NN stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

