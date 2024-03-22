Asio Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $289.29 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

