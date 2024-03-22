Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,377 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,979. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

