Asio Capital LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,045,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

