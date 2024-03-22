Asio Capital LLC Buys 506 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Crocs worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 90.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.50. 52,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

