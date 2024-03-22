Asio Capital LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.05. The company had a trading volume of 94,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,084. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.