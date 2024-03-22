Asio Capital LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.68. 343,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average is $151.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $168.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

