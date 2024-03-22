Asio Capital LLC Increases Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $85.67. 212,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $86.20.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

