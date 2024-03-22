Asio Capital LLC Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,071,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $213.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,383. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

View Our Latest Report on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.