Asio Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 92,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

JPM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $573.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $200.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

