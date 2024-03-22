Asio Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 92,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

JPM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $573.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $200.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

