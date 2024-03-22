Asio Capital LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.6 %

Broadcom stock opened at $1,368.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,248.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,046.68. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

