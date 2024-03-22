Asio Capital LLC Sells 118,609 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,609 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. 61,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,810. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

