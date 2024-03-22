ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.7%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $973.01 and last traded at $973.67. Approximately 219,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,262,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $990.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $898.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $389.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

