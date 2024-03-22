Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $33.63

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $32.80. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 2,357 shares changing hands.
Associated Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $712.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 295.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Featured Articles
