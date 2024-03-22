Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $33.63

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $32.80. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 2,357 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $712.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 295.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

