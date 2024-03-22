AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.85. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 423,596 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ASTS. UBS Group started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,470 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,304,000. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 934,539 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.