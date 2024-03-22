Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$5.75 at Desjardins

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.67.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of ATH stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.22. 1,369,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,951. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$2.54 and a 12 month high of C$5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4588131 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

