Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $333,282.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading

