AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.21

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.21 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 275503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

AtriCure Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,616 shares of company stock worth $423,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 113,543 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

