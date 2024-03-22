AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,014,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,225,441. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

