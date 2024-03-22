Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.53

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.53 and last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 3144037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

ACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). Aurora Cannabis had a net margin of 151.71% and a negative return on equity of 137.28%. The company had revenue of C$72.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

