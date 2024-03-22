Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 4.5%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 314,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,708,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.