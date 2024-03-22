Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 4.5%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 314,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,708,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUTL
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Autolus Therapeutics
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.