AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO Philip B. Daniele Sells 4,190 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $28.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,239.32. The stock had a trading volume of 101,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,866.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,680.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,044.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

