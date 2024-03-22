Avalanche 1-Day Volume Tops $1.41 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $53.24 or 0.00084009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $20.09 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00020848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

