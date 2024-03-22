Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT Raised to $3.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a sell rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $2.51 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $482.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 6,083.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

