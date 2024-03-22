AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Sells $160,537.86 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 12,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $160,537.86. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 768,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,464.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Drees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $511,535.00.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after buying an additional 3,947,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after buying an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,120 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

