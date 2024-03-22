Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Buys $248,750.00 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

AX stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

