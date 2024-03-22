AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Cut to “Market Perform” at Noble Financial

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get AZZ alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AZZ

AZZ Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AZZ has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 131.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 557.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.