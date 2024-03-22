B. Riley Comments on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $3.67 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 69.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 540.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -35.29%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

