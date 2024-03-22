B. Riley Lowers Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target to $5.00

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.10.

AGEN stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 124.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 548.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 30.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,517,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,180,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

