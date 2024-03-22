B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.02.
B2Gold Price Performance
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.2972509 EPS for the current fiscal year.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
