Ball (NYSE:BALL) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Ball alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BALL

Ball Stock Up 0.4 %

BALL opened at $65.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.