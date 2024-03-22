Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ball from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

See Also

