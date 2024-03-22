Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.8118 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

Bancolombia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.9% per year over the last three years. Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

