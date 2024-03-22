Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading Down 3.9%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.88. 224,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 609,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bancorp

Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,485 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,419.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,419.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $308,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.