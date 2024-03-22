Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. 12,790,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,213,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $292.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.