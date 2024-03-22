Bay Rivers Group Has $3.17 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $7,703,690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after buying an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $4.92 on Friday, reaching $390.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

