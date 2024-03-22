Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

BZH opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 13.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

