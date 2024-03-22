Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Gap Down to $59.01

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.01, but opened at $56.91. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 13,550 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BELFB. Northland Securities began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

