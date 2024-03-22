Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Up 1.5%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 14,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 23,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $218.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

