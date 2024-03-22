Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01. 8,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 43,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $709.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $194.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 82.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.3521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is 88.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth about $448,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.