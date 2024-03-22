Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMEA shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $607.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.48.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

