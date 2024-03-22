Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.22.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMEA shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Biomea Fusion stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $607.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.48.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
