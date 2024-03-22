BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $90.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.79.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

BNTX traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 241,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,515. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

